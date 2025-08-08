Atletico Madrid move ahead with Giacomo Raspadori signing from Napoli

Atletico Madrid are on course for an eighth new addition to their side this summer, and it appears that Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori is their chosen target. Los Rojiblancos have also been linked with the likes of Ademola Lookman, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Takefusa Kubo and Roberto Piccoli, but it seems they will go for the Serie A champion.

That is according to Matteo Moretto, who reports that after talks between Atletico and Napoli over the last week, Los Rojiblancos have now decided they will try and go for Raspadori. The 25-year-old has already agreed terms with Atletico, and given the green light for a move.

El Atlético de Madrid y el Nápoles avanzan en las conversaciones por Giacomo Raspadori. El club rojiblanco ha tomado la decisión de ir adelante con el tema del delantero italiano y en las próximas horas se tratará de ver si la cifra final y la fórmula de la operación pueden… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 8, 2025

Negotations ongoing over transfer fee

The deal with Napoli could be more difficult. Although the Partenopei are looking to do a deal and willing to facilitate negotiations, Los Colchoneros seem unlikely to meet their €30m asking price. Differing reports have emerged on the matter, with Calciomercato claiming that their offer is of €25m plus bonuses.

Football Italia’s information is that Los Rojiblancos have made a €22m offer, with €3m available if Atletico qualify for the Champions League, and a further €1m available in achievable bonuses. Meanwhile Moretto goes on to say that the deal will be just €22m for Raspadori.

What role will Raspadori play for Atletico?

Raspadori played 29 times for Napoli last season, scoring six goals and giving to assists, but just 14 of those appearances were starts. Raspadori can play behind the forward, through the middle or off the left in the final third, and likes to move inside to create and get on the end of passes.

🚨🇮🇹 JUST IN: Giacomo Raspadori is greatly attracted by the idea of playing for Atlético Madrid and working under the orders of Diego Simeone.@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/33wLShLeOD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 8, 2025

He is likely to play as an alternative to Diego Simeone’s starting XI, and he now has an array options to play behind Alexander Sorloth and/or Julian Alvarez, with Thiago Almada, Antoine Griezmann and Raspadori all operating in similar areas.