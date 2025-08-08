Atletico Madrid are in the market for one more player that would see them finalise their attacking options for the 2025-26 season. A number of targets have been identified after a deal for Enzo Millot fell through, and one of those being considered is one of the infamous outcasts at Manchester United.

At this stage, Atleti are prioritising a move for Napoli’s Giacomo Raspadori, who has agreed personal terms with Los Colchoneros. A club-to-club agreement will now be sought with the reigning Serie A champions, and while there is optimism, nothing can be taken for granted after the Millot saga.

Backup options have been identified by Atleti, and one of those that has caught the eye is Man United’s Jadon Sancho.

As per Sport1 (via ED), Atleti are interested in signing Sancho, who has been told that he will be leaving Man United before the end of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old, who was offered to Barcelona 12 months ago, is also being pursued by his former club Borussia Dortmund.

A deal for Sancho is very unlikely – for more than one reason

Man United are prepared to accept a loan deal, with their demands being for a €5m fee to be paid as part of this. And while this would appeal to Atleti, there would surely be concerns about paying a significant portion of the winger’s wages, which are considered to be very excessive.

On top of this, Atleti are not currently able to accommodate Sancho, given that the three non-EU spots in their La Liga squad are already filled by Argentine duo Thiago Almada and Nahuel Molina, and another Englishman in Conor Gallagher. None of that trio are expected to depart before the end of the summer, which is why a deal will almost certainly not materialise.