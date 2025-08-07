Villarreal have announced the signing of former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey on a one-year deal. The move has been met with much criticism due to Partey’s ongoing legal proceedings.

On Tuesday, Partey appeared in court in London to answer to five charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault brought against him by two victims. Partey has defended his innocence from the alleged charges, but that has earned him little grace from a large chunk of Villarreal fans. The 30-year-old is currently on bail.

Yellow Submarine support react

However since reports of the move first emerged, Villarreal fans have taken to social media and written to the club to express their rejection and disgust at the idea of signing Partey. On one level it appears the club has at least noticed this, addressing the matter directly, but have not heard it out, going ahead with the move anyway.

Villarreal defend Partey signing

Villarreal announced the signing on social media in typical fashion, but then attached an addendum to their post. During the statement, Villarreal say that they ‘respect the presumption of innocence’, and are thus awaiting the ruling on the matter. They say they will not comment further as it is a legal issue, and that they condemn all acts of violence.

El Villarreal CF y @Thomaspartey22 han alcanzado un acuerdo para que el futbolista ghanés se vincule al conjunto groguet de cara a la presente temporada 2025-26. El jugador se sumará a la dinámica del equipo a partir de mañana en la Ciudad Deportiva. pic.twitter.com/q7XVRHUXvR — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 7, 2025

Villarreal’s full statement:

The club is aware that the player is involved in legal proceedings in England. The player staunchly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects his presumption of innocence as a fundamental principle and awaits the ruling of the court, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of which he is accused. Taking into account British legislation regarding ongoing proceedings, the club will not comment further on this matter.

Villarreal CF wishes to reiterate its firm commitment to respect and diversity and condemns any act of violence in all its forms, whether gender-based, discriminatory, racist, xenophobic, or conduct that violates human dignity.