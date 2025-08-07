Mar-Andre Ter Stegen will not be pushed towards the exit door.
Seven Barcelona stars could miss La Liga start amid Marc-Andre ter Stegen chaos

Barcelona look all set for a collision course with Marc-Andre ter Stegen as part of a bizarre row over his injury recovery.

The last few weeks have been dominated by Ter Stegen’s ongoing stand off with the club following his back operation last month.

The arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol in June has put the Germany international in an awkward position in Catalonia with his No.1 spot effectively removed.

However, Barcelona need a ‘favour’ from Ter Stegen to actually register Garcia as a La Liga player, and ratify Wojciech Szczesny’s extension at the club.

Ter Stegen initially stated he would only be out for three months, which would not allow Barcelona to activate La Liga’s rule over using injured players ‘salary space’ to register new stars.

The goal keeper has also rejected permission for his medical report to be sent to La Liga with Barcelona claiming his absence will be four to five months.

Ter Stegen row throws Barca season start into chaos

In a drastic step, Barcelona have now opened disciplinary proceedings against Ter Stegen, and stripped him of the club captaincy.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Despite the high stakes, Ter Stegen is rumoured to be unmoved following the latest update, and he wants to remain in place at Barcelona for the 2025/26 season.

As per Marca, if he blocks Barcelona’s chances of using the La Liga loophole, up to seven players may not be eligible for their opening game of the campaign against Mallorca on August 16.

Garcia and Szczesny are directly involved as the options to cover for Ter Stegen but summer signings Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji are also in danger of missing out.

Marc Bernal and Gerard Martin need to be registered with Oriol Romeu and Hector Fort completing the list.

Romeu is expected to leave in the coming weeks, which will give Barcelona space to manoeuvre, and Inigo Martinez’s switch to the Saudi Pro League offers another financial boost.

Tags

