Real Madrid have been awaiting offers for Rodrygo Goes for most of the summer, and despite links to the Brazilian earlier in the summer in conjunction with Arsenal, there has been relatively little in terms of concrete movement. That appears to have changed.

Rodrygo was linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer, but after the signing of Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, that interest seemed to die away. Meanwhile Liverpool have been cited as the side Rodrygo is most keen on joining, instructing his agents to let them know as much. It appears that a door has been opened to an exit now.

A loan deal for Rodrygo?

It was reported by The Times (via Diario AS) that Arsenal were considering a loan offer for Rodrygo, and now indyKaila have reported that the Gunners have enquired about a potential deal with Los Blancos on those terms. Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been in touch with Real Madrid to find out if they would be willing to do a loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2026.

The Paris Saint-Germain scenario

Meanwhile Fabrizio Romano has also highlighted that there is a scenario where Paris Saint-Germain renew interest in Rodrygo. If Liverpool cannot get a deal over the line for Alexander Isak, one of the names on their shortlist is PSG’s Bradley Barcola. In the event he were to leave, then Rodrygo could be an option for Luis Enrique’s side.

Romano does not that there are no ongoing negotiations between PSG and Real Madrid, or Liverpool and PSG, and that it would hinge on Liverpool’s move for Isak collapsing.

Does a loan with an obligation to buy make sense for Real Madrid?

For Real Madrid, any deal would obviously hinge on the fee involved in the obligation. It has been reported that Los Blancos are aiming for a €100m fee for the Brazilian, but want a minimum of €80m.

It does seem that Rodrygo is not in Xabi Alonso’s plans, at which point it makes sense to move him on, and this would at least save on some of his salary this season. On the flipside, if Rodrygo leaves, Xabi Alonso will no doubt want the funds to strengthen elsewhere. Despite his situation, he is still excellent depth for Alonso up front too.