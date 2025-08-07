Real Madrid had not planned to keep two number nines behind Kylian Mbappe, but it looks as if that will be the case this season. The eruption of Gonzalo Garcia Torres at the Club World Cup came as a surprise to all at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos plan to place their confidence in Garcia though, and will in theory make him the de facto alternative to Kylian Mbappe through the middle. Real Madrid have agreed terms with Garcia on a new five-year contract, and with Mbappe taking the number 10 shirt, it will be Garcia that will take over the number 9. A decision that has not pleased Endrick Felipe.

Real Madrid frustrated with Endrick stance

It was reported that Los Blancos hadreached an agreement for Endrick to head to Real Sociedad on loan last month, but the deal collapsed after the 19-year-old forward suffered a relapse of his hamstring injury. Now out until at least late September, Endrick is now focused on remaining at Real Madrid this season and fighting for his spot. Cadena SER that the club are not enamoured with this stance. Their feeling is that there is not sufficient space for both of them, and that they were keen for Endrick to leave on loan.

Endrick following example of teammate

While the club may be advising one thing, Endrick is keen to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Junior. Initially he struggled for a starting role for a couple of years before it clicked with Carlo Ancelotti. Endrick has that keenly in his mind, and thus is going to try and wait out the adaptation period before making his assault on the starting XI.