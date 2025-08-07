Real Madrid confirm quickfire friendly with local rivals

Real Madrid are back in preseason training ahead of the start of the 2025/26 La Liga campaign for Xabi Alonso’s team.

Los Blancos signed off on the extended 2024/25 season with defeat to PSG in FIFA Club World Cup semi finals.

Games running into July meant a knock-on effect to their preseason plans, with La Liga taking a hardline approach to their request for games to be moved back.

Alonso’s squad are back in the swing of things at Valdebebas, with several days of intensive training already completed, ahead of their first match of 2025/26 on August 19th at home to Osasuna.

That start date has caused controversy, with Real Madrid twice asking La Liga to consider a change, to allow their players extra preparation on the back of a busy summer.

However, that was flatly denied, with official confirmation from La Liga president Javier Tebas who explained the reasoning for the decision much to the frustration of Alonso.

Real Madrid have since requested an independent ruling but that upheld La Liga’s decision with the game going ahead as planned.

Real Madrid confirm second preseason friendly

Despite previously indicating they would not have time for preseason games, Alonso and his squad will take on Austrian side WSG Tirol on August 12 at the Tivoli Stadion in Innsbruck, Austria.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo have offered a further update on the plans with a behind-closed-doors game scheduled against Leganes for Valdebebas on August 8.

No fans or media are expected to be in attendance for the derby clash as Alonso looks to gain a clear picture of match fitness levels ahead of the Osasuna tie.

Leganes were relegated from La Liga at the end of the 2024/25 season and they have played six summer friendly games ahead of their Segunda Division campaign start on the road at Huesca on August 17.