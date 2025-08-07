Nico Paz’s Premier League exit blocked as Real Madrid stand by

COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Serie A side Como will fight all the way to prevent losing Nico Paz before the end of the summer transfer window.

The highly rated Paz was linked with a potential return to Real Madrid last month, as part of Xabi Alonso’s ongoing squad rebuild in the Spanish capital, but he opted against an offer.

Alonso has primarily focused on bringing in defenders following his return to the Spanish capital this summer with Alvaro Carreras joining fellow new arrivals Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Franco Mastantuono will join formally when he turns 18 on August 14 and Alonso is reportedly happy with his early transfer business as Real Madrid boss.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to sell Paz last summer as he accepted an offer for the attacking midfielder from Como for around €6m.

However, the terms of the agreement allow Real Madrid to keep their options open on Paz, as part of a structured exit package with Cesc Fabregas’ side.

That included three separate buy-back options that would come into effect in 2025, 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The first of those, worth €8m, was triggered at the start of the summer, but as per Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), Real Madrid did not activate it before its expiry..

Como block offer Spurs offer on Paz

Como are rumoured to be keen on negotiating a deal to allow them to buy remaining 50% of his rights from Real Madrid but that will he held back until 2026.

As a measure of Fabregas’ determination on Paz, reports from Diario AS have confirmed a €40m offer from Tottenham has been rejected, despite the lure of UEFA Champions League football in North London.

Thomas Frank is on the hunt for a new playmaker following a preseason injury to James Maddison but Paz’s path has been blocked, with his future expected to lie in Italy or back in Madrid.