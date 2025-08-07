Marc-Andre ter Stegen ‘bans’ Barcelona medics from his home

Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen a ready to battle on in the coming weeks with a resolution to their stand off unclear.

Hansi Flick’s plans for the campaign have been majorly disrupted by the situation with Ter Stegen ready to hold his nerve amid rising pressure from the club.

Barcelona’s decision to sign Joan Garcia from Espanyol in June caused friction with Ter Stegen who viewed it as a clear attempt to remove him from Catalonia.

In order to break the deadlock, Barcelona need a change in stance from Ter Stegen in order to register Garcia with La Liga, and ratify Wojciech Szczesny’s extension at the club.

Ter Stegen previously stated he would only be out for three months, which would not allow Barcelona to activate La Liga’s rule over using injured players ‘salary space’ to register new players in the squad.

In a further twist, Ter Stegen also rejected permission for his medical report to be sent to La Liga with Barcelona claiming his absence will be four to five months.

Barcelona have now opened disciplinary proceedings against the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper, and stripped him of the club captaincy, as they assess their next move in the saga.

Ter Stegen ramps up Barca row with doctor ban

In the last few hours, the situation has escalated again, with Diario Sport reporting Ter Stegen has banned Barcelona doctors from his home.

The report claims Ter Stegen has stated that he ‘will not allow any club medic to visit him at home’ following his surgery in Bordeaux.

Ter Stegen has attended medical assessments at Barcelona’s training facilities but he is not looking to engage in talks with Barcelona to resolve the matter at this stage.

The stand off means Barcelona face the potential of not being able to register up to seven players for the start of their La Liga title defence later this month.