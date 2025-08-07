Hector Fort loses La Liga exit option from Barcelona

Barcelona are almost certain not to sign anymore players this summer and exits are the primary focus for the rest of the transfer window.

Oriol Romeu and Hector Fort are both expected to leave, but in the latter’s case, Barcelona are struggling to find an acceptable buyer.

Romeu, Fort and the incoming departure of Inigo Martinez will free up vital salary space to complete several player registrations ahead of the new campaign.

Martinez is reportedly closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr but Fort’s options have reduced in recent days.

Barcelona were previously open to a transfer with a buy-back option included but this is no longer the case.

Fort is attracting interest from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, and he looks set to leave Barcelona before the end of August, but according to Diario AS, Barcelona want a loan move in order for his development to continue with regular minutes at another club.

Hector Fort’s Barcelona exit options reduce

The preference for that scenario would be a season-long stay at a La Liga side which would allow Hansi Flick to keep a close eye on his progress.

However, as per a fresh update from Diario Sport, Mallorca have now withdrawn their interest in taking Fort for the 2025/26 season, and the situation has now returned to square one.

Barcelona’s high demands over wage contribution, and a fee in the event of a sale have caused frustration in Palma, and Mallorca are also struggling to offload current right-back Pablo Maffeo.

The La Blaugrana hierarchy will now openly reach out to clubs in an effort to remove Fort from their salary list for 2025/26 as they currently face a scenario where seven players could be ineligible for the start of the La Liga season – ironically against Mallorca on August 16.