Girona secure services of Manchester City centre-back Vitor Reis

Girona have secured the services of Manchester City centre-back Vitor Reis. The 19-year-old Brazilian was spotted shortly after landing in Spain on Tuesday and was seen posing for a photo with a Girona fan ahead of his loan move.
Reis joined City in the January transfer window from Palmeiras, in a deal reported to be worth approximately €37m, and is viewed as a long-term investment by the English club. However, given the wealth of talent the Premier League side possess in central defence, a loan move has been considered the best option for Reis’ development.
Early days at Manchester City for Vitor Reis
Since making the switch from Brazil to Manchester, Reis has made just four appearances for City – starting three games, two of which came in the FA Cup against Leyton Orient and Plymouth Argyle, and one in the recent FIFA Club World Cup against Wydad AC – in addition to a substitute appearance on his Premier League debut against Leicester City.
