Barcelona vs. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has the potential to derail Hansi Flick’s start to the 2025/26 season in Catalonia.

A smooth summer has hit a major roadblock in recent weeks with Ter Stegen ready to hold his nerve amid rising pressure from the club.

Barcelona’s decision to bring in Joan Garcia from Espanyol in June created friction and underlined Flick’s plan to replace his fellow German international with his No.1 spot effectively removed.

However, Barcelona need a change in stance from Ter Stegen to register Garcia as a La Liga player, and ratify Wojciech Szczesny’s extension at the club.

Ter Stegen initially stated he would only be out for three months, which would not allow Barcelona to activate La Liga’s rule over using injured players ‘salary space’ to register new stars.

The goal keeper has also rejected permission for his medical report to be sent to La Liga with Barcelona claiming his absence will be four to five months.

La Liga legends calls out Ter Stegen over Barca row

On the back of that, Barcelona have now opened disciplinary proceedings against the former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper, and stripped him of the club captaincy.

Ter Stegen is rumoured to be unmoved following the latest update, and he wants to remain in place at Barcelona for the 2025/26 season, but the situation has caused a backlash.

Former Real Madrid and Spain star Santiago Canizares has called out Ter Stegen’s attitude as the saga rolls on.

“A captain represents the players in a match and at the negotiating table when it comes to bonuses or a dispute. He can’t be lazy, create a bad atmosphere, or be selfish,” as per Cadena COPE via Mundo Deportivo.

“He has to be an example. He has to encourage everyone to commit and perform well, to be a team player, to have a good vibe and to try to resolve conflicts.

“But, if you create conflict. If you have an open war with the club, it makes no sense for that player to be captain. The captain would now be there to resolve Ter Stegen’s conflict.”