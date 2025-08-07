Fede Valverde ‘humbled’ to take on new Real Madrid role in 2025/26

Real Madrid fans have witnessed plenty of changes over the summer months heading into the 2025/26 La Liga season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s exit was swiftly followed by the return of Xabi Alonso as the former Spain international signed a thee-year contract back in Madrid.

On the pitch, Luka Modric brought down the curtain on 13 incredible years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, with Alonso needing to make the call on a new captain.

Dani Carvajal has now stepped up from vice captain to captain with Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior joining the leadership group.

Carvajal’s promotion means a change as his No.2 with Fede Valverde taking over new responsibility as shown at the FIFA Club World Cup.

With Carvajal not fully fit, and Modric reduced to a bench role, Valverde led Alonso’s charges to the semi finals in the USA,

Valverde ready for Real Madrid captain role

The change is part of an ongoing upward curve for Valverde, who is also captain for Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay, and he will be called on to wear the armband in the coming months.

The challenge will not faze him, but the 27-year-old admitted he is still adjusting, as he prepares for a new era under Alonso.

“I’m proud to wear this jersey and be one of the captains. It’s the dream every kid has when they love football and start playing the sport,” he told RMTV via Mundo Deportivo.

“Today, I’m showing it off and enjoying it with my family. Sometimes we don’t, but the important thing is to enjoy every moment as if it were the last

“Sometimes I do still find it hard to believe that I have been given this honour.

“We’re working hard on pressing, being together, playing the ball a lot, and getting to know each other better.

“New players have come in. We’ve had a tournament in the middle, but we’re lacking a lot of coordination.”