Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Inigo Martinez for the Basque defender to leave the club. The veteran defender already has a contract in place with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

News broke on Thursday evening that Barcelona were in talks with Al-Nassr over a deal for the 34-year-old to leave the club. Now Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal is done and Martinez will in fact terminate his contract with the Catalan giants. The deal will go through without a fee, as corroborated by MD, despite initial reports of an €8m fee.

Martinez to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

With Aymeric Laporte negotiating an exit for Athletic Club, Al-Nassr have turned to another Spanish international to replace him in Martinez. The Basque defender was made an offer he found too good to turn down, and will sign a one-year deal with an option for one more. The Catalan daily say that Barcelona would have preferred a different defender to leave, but it will free up €8.4m in their salary limit, and help them to register the likes of Joan Garcia or Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona options in central defence

Romano goes on to say that Martinez had an exit clause in his deal allowing him to leave on a free. Only in the spring did Barcelona agree a new contract for Martinez, with an option to extend it for a second season. While Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde can play in the middle of the back four, both are slated for the right-back slot this season.

It means Hansi Flick will be choosing from one of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, or perhaps even Gerard Martin, who was tested in the position in preseason, as a partner for Pau Cubarsi. Barcelona do not intend to make a signing to replace Martinez as things stand.