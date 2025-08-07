Confirmed: Barcelona strip Marc-Andre ter Stegen of captaincy

Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H, football match played between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic on October 25, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. Image via Marc Graupera Aloma / AFP7 vía Europa Press

Barcelona have announced that they have removed Marc-Andre ter Stegen from his role as first-team captain, after opening disciplinary proceedings against him. The 33-year-old has been in the role since Sergio Busquets departed in 2023.

Ter Stegen and Barcelona are in an ongoing dispute over both his future and the club’s ability to activate La Liga’s injury rule in order to help them register his replacement in Joan Garcia. Thus far, they have been unable to register either of Garcia, who arrived for €25m from Espanyol, or Wojciech Szczesny, who has signed a new contract with the club.

Barcelona release official statement

Barcelona released the following statement on Thursday afternoon, following reports that manager Hansi Flick was in favour of removing ter Stegen as captain. Last week Flick had commented that the captain’s would be voted for by the players.

FC Barcelona hereby announces that, following the disciplinary proceedings opened against player Marc-André ter Stegen, and until this matter is definitively resolved, the club, by mutual agreement with the Sporting Direction and the coaching staff, has decided to temporarily withdraw his role as first-team captain.

During this period, the duties of first captain will be assumed by the current vice-captain, Ronald Araujo.

Why have Barcelona opened disciplinary proceedings?

Barcelona opened disciplinary proceedings against ter Stegen on Tuesday after it was communicated to the club that he had no intention of giving his consent to send his medical report to La Liga. After undergoing surgery last week, ter Stegen was ruled out for four to five months, in theory allowing Barcelona to use 50% of his salary limit space to register a replacement.

However La Liga must have ter Stegen’s medical report to evaluate his injury and approve the activation of the injury rule, and ter Stegen must give his consent to share medical information. It is not yet clear whether Barcelona can bring disciplinary measures against ter Stegen, but as made apparent by this move, the Catalan club are deeply unhappy with what they see as deliberate obstruction from the German goalkeeper.

What now for the Barcelona captaincy?

By seniority, vice-captain Frenkie de Jong would take over as Barcelona captain, but as announced, it will be Ronald Araujo that will take over the role temporarily. It is notable that Barcelona’s statement referenced the decision was in agreement with the coaching staff and the sporting direction, meaning both Director of Football Deco and Flick gave the green light.

When the matter will be resolved is uncertain. Ter Stegen has shown no intention of backing down on the matter, and beyond the captaincy being removed, Barcelona have few cards left to play.