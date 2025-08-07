Barcelona star Fermin Lopez baffles fans with deleted Instagram statement

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez raised eyebrows on Wednesday evening, after posting a scathing story on Instagram. It is not yet confirmed whom it was directed at.

The 22-year-old Spain international has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, but thus far has shown no desire to leave the club, even if there are those within the club that would sanction a sale for the right price. Lopez has remained uninterested in a move to Manchester United or Chelsea though.

Fermin Lopez’s instagram post

Lopez posted a picture of himself celebrating on his knees in black and white beforehand, and then posted a message on his story. Yet just minutes later, the message was deleted, as reported by Marca.

“Bad people never win, nor those who look the other way, nor those who make betrayal their way of life and cowardice their banner. It’s only a matter of time.”

Image via Fermin Lopez / IG”They lose every day because the makeup they cover themselves with every morning, sooner or later, fades away and they end up revealing themselves to the world as they really are.”

Speculation over Fermin’s message

Certainly it is strongly worded to say the least. Some had speculated that it was related to the situation unfolding with teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while others on social media have speculated that it is related to a conflict between his partner, and Gavi’s partner. This speculation is without foundation thus far.

Fermin to be fit for Joan Gamper trophy

Lopez missed out on Barcelona’s final preseason friendly on their Asia tour in South Korea, watching on with a muscle strain as his teammates put Daegu FC to the sword 5-0. He is expected to be fit for their clash with Como in the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday evening.