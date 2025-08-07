Barcelona in negotiations with Saudi Arabia for defender – move is ‘close’

Barcelona are in the midst of another registration crisis, with just nine days to go before the start of the Liga season. There is little sign of Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford or Roony Bardghji being registered as things stand. One way they can ease their issues is with a sale.

It seemed the vast majority of Barcelona’s squad was keen to remain at the club this season, with only some youngsters and fringe players considering departures. Yet Marca report that there is a chance that Inigo Martinez could end up leaving the club.

Ter Stegen maintains his desire to return as captain and estimates he will be back in a period of 2-3 months. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 7, 2025

Saudi Arabia in talks with Barcelona

Their information is that talks are already underway between Barcelona and Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. The 34-year-old is willing to negotiate with Al-Nassr, who have put a large offer on the table for him. The negotiations are expected to be concluded in the coming days one way or another.

Exclusiva. Iñigo Martínez está cerca de dejar el Barcelona. El Al-Nassr Football Club está muy interesado en él. Negociación entre las partes. pic.twitter.com/0T9RSEMkpW — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 7, 2025

Matteo Moretto explains on social media that Martinez is ‘close ‘ to a departure to the Middle East. Since the initial report, El Chiringuito have added that the fee for Martinez would be in the region of €8m, and he would sign a deal for one year with the option of a second season. Javi Miguel reports that the deal would clear sufficient space for the Blaugrana to register Garcia.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA DE @10JoseAlvarez 🚨 🔥 ¡IÑIGO MARTÍNEZ (@InigoMartinez) FIRMARÁ 1+1 con el AL NASSR y esta misma semana se despedirá de sus compañeros del BARÇA! 💰 El traspaso estará cerca de los 8 millones de euros. pic.twitter.com/eXLblWQ0iA — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 7, 2025

Registration issue could force Barcelona’s hand

Barcelona hinted that it would be beneficial to Ilkay Gundogan last summer in order to increase their chances of registering new signing Dani Olmo. Certainly relieving themselves of the salary of Martinez could help ease their salary limit concerns, particularly if they were to receive a fee for the Basque veteran.

Inigo Martinez departure could be costly

However Hansi Flick may not be best pleased if Martinez does leave. Barcelona will feel that they are well covered with Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde who can all play there. Martinez was the leader of Barcelona’s defence last season though, and often the one marshalling the famed offside trap set by the backline. Without him, Barcelona looked far more vulnerable last season.