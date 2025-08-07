France Football have announced the nominees for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, with Barcelona providing some of the favourites for the award this year. Last year saw Spain have its first winner of the award since 1960, with Rodri Hernandez succeeding Luis Suarez Miramontes 64 years later.

The nominees, of which there are 30, are compiled by L’Equipe and France Football, and then is decided based on a vote. One journalist from each of the 100 top-ranked FIFA Federations is selected, and they provide 10 players for in order of whom they feel was the best player that year, giving each 15, 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point respectively. The three criteria for the award takes into account individual performances, team performances and ‘class and fair play’.

Hansi Flick has been named for the 2025 Johan Cruyff trophy. Congratulations! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ukdqIp4vP3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 7, 2025

Seven La Liga players nominated for Ballon d’Or

A total of seven players have been nominated on the 30-man shortlist, with four coming from Barcelona, and three from Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has missed out on the shortlist, despite a good season at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona’s contingent consists of Pedri, Lamine Yamal, who is also on the Kopa trophy shortlist, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Excepting Lewandowski, all are among the favourites if not to win then to hit the podium. Meanwhile Real Madrid have Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior nominated, who were all in the top six last season.

Also among the favourites is ex-Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele for his exploits at Paris Saint-Germain, with Vitinha also tipped to be in contention for the top prize.

Women’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees

In the women’s award, it is only journalists from the 50 top-ranked countries that are eligible to vote. Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati have won the award for the last four years in a row. Both are nominated again this year, alongside Barcelona teammates Patri Guijarro, Claudia Pina and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Spain forwards Esther Gonzalez and Mariona Caldentey are also in contention, as is Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir.

Club of the year: Barcelona in contention for men’s and women’s award

Meanwhile Barcelona, a habitual in the women’s section, have been nominated for the men’s award too.