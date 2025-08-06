Real Betis took on Serie A side Como in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, but the match in Cadiz was anything but friendly. A number of players from both sides were involved in a massive brawl, during which punches were thrown.

After the half time whistle was blown, at which point Como were leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from ex-Betis player Assane Diao and Lucas de Cunha, a fight broke out after Pablo Fornals and Massimo Perrone exchanged blows. There was also a rather comedic moment shortly after when Los Verdiblancos striker Cucho Hernandez came flying in, but rather that landing a punch on a Como player, he hit teammate Natan instead.

😱¡La que se ha formado en un momento en el Betis-Como!pic.twitter.com/pTUTq0T5eI — BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) August 6, 2025

👊 Punches thrown! Huge scenes here in a pre-season friendly between Real Betis and Como in La Linea, Spain, by Gibraltar! Former #WHUFC’s Pablo Fornals with the first slap… then former #WatfordFC & Colombus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez out of nowhere!#realbetiscomo #crew96 pic.twitter.com/qRkZCOsKHK — Mark | Guiri Granadinista (@G_Granadinista) August 6, 2025

Fornals, despite landing the first blow, avoided being sent off, but Perrone was given his marching orders at the Estadio Municipal de La Línea de la Concepción. However, Betis did have a man sent off, that being veteran defender Hector Bellerin.

Altercation could have a knock-on effect for both clubs

Betis and Como, who face Barcelona in their next pre-season friendly, showed plenty of fight, although on this occasion, it went way too far. And there could be a knock-on effect for those involved in the scuffle, should the referee choose to take the matter further – which could result in suspensions for the start of the new season, which gets underway for Betis in 12 days’ time when they take on newly-promoted Elche.

If there are any suspensions that come out of this for Betis, with the likely candidates being Bellerin, Fornals and Cucho, it would be terrible news for head coach Manuel Pellegrini. The latter is expected to be the club’s starting striker for the new season, while Fornals is a leading candidate to play on the right wing, due to the fact that a new winger has not yet been signed.