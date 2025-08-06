Former Real Madrid manager and Barcelona coach Jose Mourinho was moved to tears in his press conference on Tuesday, as the football world mourned the loss of Jorge Costa. The pair worked together while Mourinho was manager at Porto.

Costa had a 19-year career as a central defender, most of which was spent at Porto, with spells at Charlton and Standard Liege before his retirement in 2006. He also earned 50 caps for Portugal, and a year after his retirement, moved into coaching, spending 17 years mostly in Liga NOS. Last summer he returned to Porto under Andre Vilas-Boas’ leadership as the General Director, but tragically passed away on Tuesday after a heart attack.

Mourinho struggles to hold back tears

Ahead of Fenerbahce’s Champions League qualifier with Feyenoord on Wednesday, Mourinho spoke to the media about Costa, with the news still fresh and raw.

“He’s part of my history. It’s part of my history that goes,” Mourinho said in his press conference.

Jose Mourinho, on the passing of his former captain at Porto, their recently departed Sporting Director, Jorge Costa. pic.twitter.com/UyYz6cSTSp — Football España (@footballespana_) August 6, 2025

“He was not just a captain. He was a leader. You have captains and leaders. It’s not about the armband, it’s about what you represent. And Jorge was one of these guys as I used to say, cleaned the garbage, and let the coach, do his job as a coach, and not as a leader of the dressing room.”

‘That’s what he would tell me to do’ – Mourinho

Mourinho said he would be focusing on his clash with the Dutch side, as he tries to guide his side to the league phase in the Champions League league, 21 years after winning it alongside Costa.

“That’s perfection as a coach,” he continued.

“This captain does this work. It’s part of my history that goes, but let’s forget football, let’s focus on Jorge, a young guy, on him, on his kids. I met them when they were really kids, and now of course, and now they’re grown men.”

“I’m really sad because if Jorge was here, he would say, ‘come on, do your press conference.’ And tomorrow, ‘play your game’. ‘Play the game mister, win your game and forget about me. ‘So that’s what I’m going to try to do, today and tomorrow, do my job and then cry after. But today and tomorrow I will do my job.”

Barcelona Director of Football Deco, who played under Mourinho and alongside Costa at Porto himself, has traveled back to Portugal today to attend his funeral.