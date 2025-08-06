Real Madrid starlet furious with club after snub for teammate

The emergence of Gonzalo Garcia Torres has been one of the most promising developments this summer for Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso, and arguably the positive to come out of the Club World Cup. The 21-year-old won the golden boot with his four goals, and was a starter throughout, assisting once too.

Garcia now looks set to remain with the first team under Alonso, despite being exit-bound just a six weeks ago. Real Madrid have decided to hand him a new contract, and he will be one of their main alternatives to Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior up front. He is also set to wear the number nine for Los Blancos, which was vacant after Kylian Mbappe inherited Luka Modric’s number 10. The news has not pleased Endrick Felipe.

Endrick Felipe furious with Real Madrid call

It has been a rough summer for Endrick, who in May was ruled out of the Club World Cup with a hamstring tear. As he watched Garcia prove his mettle in the USA, Endrick had agreed a loan move to Real Sociedad, but a relapse of his injury scuppered the move. The 19-year-old is now set to remain at Real Madrid next season and compete for a spot, aiming to return to action in late September or October.

🔥La Tribu desvela el tremendo enfado de Endrick al enterarse que Gonzalo va a llevar el dorsal '9' del Madrid 💯"La carita de Endrick en el vestuario no era la mejor posible" ✍️"Endrick, buscate la vida y vete a otro lado" 📻https://t.co/ilgsizI4uT pic.twitter.com/K2JdfeutJH — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) August 6, 2025

As per RadioMarca, Endrick is distinctly unhappy with Real Madrid. The Brazilian could not hide the disappointment from his face when he found out that Garcia would be the new number nine and not him.

Real Madrid’s first Spanish number 9 since 2004

Garcia will be the first Spanish player to wear the number nine in 21 years, when Fernando Morientes left the club. Ronaldo Nazario succeeded him, and since it has been Roberto Soldado, Javier Saviola, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema entrusted with the shirt, before Mbappe took it last summer.