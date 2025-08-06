Real Madrid have had a shortened preparation for the 2025-26 season due to their exploits at the Club World Cup earlier this summer, but that has not stopped Arda Guler from getting into pristine shape for what is expected to be a very big campaign for the young midfielder.

Since arriving from Fenerbahce in 2023, Guler has struggled to have much prominence at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti often overlooked him, with the likes of Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz being preferred to him. However, the arrival of Xabi Alonso is expected to change things for the Türkiye international.

Alonso is a huge fan of Guler, and his fan is to give him a prominent role for the upcoming season. And in preparation for this, the player himself has been getting into the best shape possible.

As per Diario AS, Guler has taken a number of steps to get into the best condition he can for the upcoming season. He has been living with a physical trainer, a physio and a cook, and this process has seen him gain 8kg of muscle from when he first arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu two years ago.

Alonso expects big things of Guler during 2025-26 season

With Jude Bellingham set to be out of action until October, Guler will have chances to be a regular starter for Real Madrid during the first few months of the 2025-26 season. And as mentioned, Alonso counts on him a lot, with the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach recently labelling the 20-year-old a “special player”.

“He has a lot of qualities, he is a special player. He has a very wide repertoire with passes, we play better with him, but he has to learn, develop his game better. It is time to invest so that there is progress for Arda.”

It remains to be seen how Guler gets on over the coming months, but he has his best chance possible to make a telling impact at Real Madrid.