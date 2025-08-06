Rangers make move to hijack deal for Real Betis defender

Real Betis are once again having a busy summer in the transfer window, and after bringing in Nelson Deossa are looking to wrap up their next sale in Nobel Mendy. The 20-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Seville for the last few months, and is expected to depart this summer.

Initially, PSV Eindhoven seemed to be the side most interested in Mendy, who was on the fringes of Betis’ first team last season. There was talk of a €5m move for Senegalese talent, but PSV ended up moving for Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski instead, after bureaucratic issues collapsed the deal.

Rayo Vallecano in the lead for Mendy

As an exit drew nearer, Rayo Vallecano were cited as the side closest to a deal. It was reported on Monday by RadioMarca that a deal had been agreed between Mendy and Rayo for a five-year contract. Betis have received interest from Club Brugge, FC Basel and Rayo, but are closing in on an agreement with the Spanish side. They would pay €2m for 50% of his rights, and if the deal goes through, will make a decision on whether Pelayo Fernandez will leave this summer.

Mendy was more keen on a move to Rayo, given it was an opportunity to stay in La Liga. The Madrid-based club will compete in the Conference League this season if they win their play-off against Klaksvik.

Rangers emerge in hijack attempt

Now El Desmarque say that Rangers are making a late attempt to hijack the move. They say that Mendy is high on Rangers’ shortlist, and has already spoken with new manager Russell Martin to discuss what role he would play in his defence.

El Glasgow Rangers se entromete con fuerza entre Nobel Mendy y el Rayo. El club escocés quiere al defensa central del Betis, tal y como ha adelantado @alvaritomfs. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 6, 2025

Rangers must now convince Betis with an offer, but they say the likelihood is that theirs is higher than the one on the table from Rayo. They have already made a proposal to Mendy himself. Matteo Moretto has confirmed their interest.

Nobel Mendy’s career so far

Mendy began life at Paris FC in France, before being picked up on a loan deal originally by Betis, who had him playing for their B team. That was back in 2023, and last summer Betis made the move permanent for a fee of around €900k.

Last season he began to make his first inroads into the first team under Manuel Pellegrini, although he made his debut in the Copa del Rey two years ago. He featured five times for the senior side, including in the Conference League semi-final against Fiorentina.