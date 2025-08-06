Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro has been amongst the most consistent in Spain over the last few years, and his form has not gone unnoticed. The 30-year-old has just two years remaining on his contract, and at his age, is arguably looking at his last big contract.

Remiro has been capped by Spain over the last two years, and has regularly been called up by manager Luis de la Fuente as their third-choice behind Unai Simon and David Raya. Before moving for Joan Garcia, Barcelona had also identified Remiro as a potential replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen if they were not able to spend big.

Remiro confirmed he was aware of their interest in June, but also noted that he had other teams interested in him. The veteran shot-stopper remarked that he would be discussing his future with new La Real coach Sergio Francisco.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa make offers to Remiro

Two of those sides would appear to be Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Cadena Cope report that both Villa and Newcastle made approaches to Remiro, and were willing to negotiate a deal for Remiro. He has a release clause of €70m, but given his age and the length of his deal (until 2027), they would likely have been able to bring down that fee.

Villa Sporting Director Monchi, is not averse to shopping in Spain, and felt that he could be a safe option to replace Emiliano Martinez.

Remiro keen to stay at Real Sociedad

However it seems that Remiro is set to stay put. Cope continue on to say that he has turned down both of their offers so far, and Real Sociedad did not even receive the offer from Newcastle.

“At no point did I think about leaving,” he told ETB in July. “I’m doing great, very happy, and I want to continue growing and improving here. I always want to win and compete at the top level.”

They say he intends to see out his contract at the Reale Arena, which will be a major boost for the Txuri-Urdin in a rebuilding process.