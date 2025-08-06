Manchester United and AC Milan to miss out on leading La Liga talent

Despite interest from Manchester United, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, Valencia are on the verge of retaining midfielder Javi Guerra. The 22-year-old has stood out as one of La Liga’s most positive players, and it looks like he will be remaining in Spain for the time being.

United have been scouting Guerra more or less since he broke onto the scene in a Valencia shirt, and were reportedly close on a contract agreeement with Guerra. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid were within hours of completing a move for him last summer before pulling out of the deal to sign Conor Gallagher, and AC Milan were pushing for a move this year too.

Javi Guerra to sign new Valencia deal

However after reports that Guerra was prioritising Valencia, Cadena Cope say that Valencia have agreed a contract renewal with him for the next four years. Guerra had two remaining on his contract, but will now stay until 2029, in a major coup for Los Che and freshly appointed General Manager Ron Gourlay.

Two more major deals on the way for Valencia

It is not just Guerra that will remain at Valencia though. Fellow Spain under-21 international Cesar Tarrega is set to pen his own new five-year contract despite interest this summer, having become one of the leaders of the side. Meanwhile winger Diego Lopez, another key part of Carlos Corberan’s side last year, will sign a new four-year contract at Mestalla. He was their second-top scorer last season with nine goals.

More business on the way after Mosquera sale

After Cristhian Mosquera and Yarek Gasiorowski were sold for close to €30m, Valencia have sped up their business, bringing in RCD Mallorca centre-back Jose Copete. Marca say that three more could be on the way too. Midfielders Baptiste Santamaria is set to sign on a free from Rennes, and Filip Ugrunic is also traveling to Valencia for a medical.

Both had a year left on their deals in France and Switzerland respectively, with Swiss international Ugrunic playing all of his career in the his native country thus far. They go on to say that Real Sociedad forward Umar Sadiq could be back on their agenda. The Nigerian forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia, and have asked for another loan deal. Como’s Ivan Azon and Mallorca’s Cyle Larin are other alternatives on Valencia’s shortlist.