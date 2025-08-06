La Liga President goes off at Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez with 5am rant

Real Madrid and La Liga President Javier Tebas have renewed their battle lines once more, with the competition set to get underway in just nine days. Los Blancos have again taken shots at the institution via their TV channel, while Tebas has taken to social media with numerous references to his opposite number Florentino Perez.

The touchpaper stems from the decision of La Liga and the Court of Appeals to reject Real Madrid’s request to delay their game against Osasuna, scheduled for the 19th of August. Los Blancos feel they do not have enough of a preseason to prepare properly for the season, and this week it was confirmed the game would take place on that date.

Real Madrid TV: ‘The competition is distorted, manipulated and unequal’

Following the decision, Real Madrid’s official TV channel, a hotbed of criticism for La Liga, the RFEF and referees over the last few seasons, did not take long to respond, as quoted by Cadena Cope.

“The competition is starting distorted, manipulated, and without a level playing field,” their verdict began. “Common sense was completely ignored. Neither the health of the players nor the fairness of the competition were protected.”

Neither Tebas nor RFEF President Rafael Louzan escaped the shots, questioning the neutrality of the judge presiding over the case, and accusing the latter of ‘looking the other way’.

Tebas responds with 5am social media rant

Tebas took issue with the statements via an article published in Marca, which referenced the arguments of Miguel Garcia Caba, a lawyer who has worked at La Liga, the RFEF and Real Madrid. Caba had argued in against the ruling, and Tebas questioned his integrity, and the response came at 05:19am in a lengthy tweet from Tebas.

La Liga’s president accused him of bending the rules to suit himself, and indirectly referenced Perez as ‘the supreme being’ or the ‘superior being’. He also mentioned Real Madrid’s attempts to suspend or remove him as president through legal means, and noted on the bending of rules, that ‘the supreme being’ has knowledge of it, and that to obtain more information, Soraya Saenz de Santamaria or Cristobal Montoro can add more to the case, two former Partido Popular politicians involved in high-profile corruption cases.

DE GRABADOR A DOBLADOR, LOS PRINCIPIOS DE UN “JURISTA” MIGUEL GARCIA “GRABA” Y AHORA “DOBLADOR”

Miguel, tu “artículo” —si es que puede llamarse así— tiene de jurídico lo que yo de aficionado al curling. Solo hay una frase que merece análisis:

“Se refugia en el reglamento. Siempre… — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) August 5, 2025

Tebas full post:

FROM RECORDER TO VOICE ACTOR, THE PRINCIPLES OF A “LAWYER” MIGUEL GARCIA “RECORDS” AND NOW “BENDS”

Miguel, your “article” —if it can even be called that— has as much legal substance as I have enthusiasm for curling. There’s only one sentence worth analysing:

“He takes refuge in the regulations. Always the regulations. But we all know that when it suits, they are interpreted, adapted, bent. This time, no.”

Are you telling us that when you were the supposed “great lawyer” of the RFEF, regulations were bent to suit convenience? Is that what you defended in your role? Or are you implying that the Competition Judge should act corruptly, interpreting the regulations to the liking of the “Supreme Being”? BENDING THEM. Although the “superior being” knows about bending and trafficking… just ask Montoro, Soraya, and a deceased person whose name I won’t mention out of respect. (This has more history, but the reader must not forget that, coincidentally, I’m in the “office” papers of Montoro, we’re reaching the end without BENDING, those who BENT were others, to be continued…)

And let’s not forget the context: after your time at various institutions, you’re now back in the Real Madrid orbit as director or professor of the club’s own Sports Law Master’s program.

You talk about animosity toward Real Madrid. But you’re mistaken about the adversary:

· The one who has filed criminal lawsuits against me has been Real Madrid.

· The one who has tried to disqualify me 4 times before the CSD has been Real Madrid’s leadership, by the way, trying to BEND the rules.

· The one who has filed over 100 complaints against LaLiga has been Real Madrid’s leadership.

By the way, it’s also surprising how Real Madrid, despite the collective agreement setting the vacation period at 21 calendar days (ending on July 30), gave its players 4 extra days, starting the preseason 4 days later. Why? Did the Supreme Being already know that the regulations would be BENT?

And no, Miguel, this isn’t about interpreting “your” integrity. If it were, you’d be concerned that:

Chelsea, a Club World Cup finalist, finished later than Real Madrid… but starts two days earlier in the Premier League.

· In France, PSG and other finalist clubs also start without anyone considering BENDING the regulations.