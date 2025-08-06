Hansi Flick strips Marc-Andre Ter Stegen of Barcelona captaincy

In recent weeks, it has emerged that Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is at risk of being stripped of his position at captain of Barcelona, having attracted the ire of club bosses. And it appears that a definitive decision has been made.

Traditionally, the captaincy group at Barcelona is decided by the first team squad, and the plan had been for this to be the same for the 2025-26 season. However, the insistence of club bosses for Ter Stegen to be stripped of his position as first captain has meant that the situation is expected to be slightly different – especially as the wishes of those higher up appear to be different to those of Hansi Flick’s squad.

And the latest reports have suggested that the higher-ups at Barcelona have won this battle, with TV3 reporting that Flick has taken the decision to strip Ter Stegen of his position as club captain.

Ter Stegen’s decision to not give approval for Barcelona to submit his medical report to La Liga in their efforts to use his salary to register Joan Garcia appears to have been the final straw, and with disciplinary proceedings having been opened against the 33-year-old, it has been decided that he cannot be allowed to hold a captaincy position.

Other source says that decision has not yet been made

On the other hand, MD have reported that Flick has yet to make his final decision, with the idea being that he will speak to Ter Stegen on Thursday when he and the players that travelled on the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea return to training.

It would be no surprise to see Ter Stegen stripped of the captaincy, given the strained relations between him and the Barcelona hierarchy. However, there is a chance that this could have a serious knock-on effect to the first team squad, given that many players are said to back the Germany international.