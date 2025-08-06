Last season, Barcelona came close to winning a quadruple, but they fell short in the Champions League after losing to Inter in the semi-finals. Hansi Flick’s side were won of the best in Europe, but in the end, that honour went to Luis Enrique’s all-conquering PSG squad.

Had Barcelona beaten Inter, they would have faced PSG in the Champions League final, which was a match that many fans had anticipated. In the end, it was not to be, but there is a chance that the two teams could face each other in the 2025-26 tournament. And that’s exactly what Joan Laporta wants, as he told CNN (via MD).

“We didn’t play the final against PSG, I hope that with the new format we will cross paths this year. I think PSG did very well last season, they won the Champions League, Ligue 1… They played good football. They have a good coach and a good team and players. Unfortunately, we didn’t play against them. But everyone who likes football says that we were the two most competitive teams, in the best shape and that we played the best football in the world last season. Let’s see if we can measure ourselves in this one, to see which of the two is better, with respect for the rest of the clubs. Maybe this year another team will appear…”

Laporta gives approval to new Champions League format

Laporta also gave his thoughts on the format of the Champions League, which features a league phase rather than groups. He admitted that he is a fan of the changes made by UEFA.

“I congratulate president Ceferin for how the competition has improved. He knows football and enjoys it and I’m sure he’ll like to watch a match between Barcelona and PSG. I hope we have that opportunity next season.”