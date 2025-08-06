Barcelona are once again into August with doubts hanging over their ability to register new signings. The drama surrounding Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s signature to activate the injury rule could deprive them of Joan Garcia for the opening weeks of La Liga, but the Blaugrana are expecting positive news on their salary limit struggles next week.

One of the key transactions for Barcelona to be able to do so is their €100m lease of 475 VIP seats to Fortia Advisors and New Era Visionary Group. The deal was consecrated in late December, but with the seats not active, auditors Crowe removed the transaction from their accounts in March, and thus La Liga did the same from their salary limit.

Barcelona to provide VIP seats at Joan Gamper trophy

The Catalan club had been hoping to return to Camp Nou on Sunday for the Joan Gamper trophy, but with construction still lagging behind schedule, have been forced to move their game with Como to the 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff at their training ground. MD say that 475 of those seats will be provided to Fortia Advisors and NEVG, as they must prove the deal is active to Crowe in order for it to be registered.

Barcelona could return to 1:1 spending rule next week

If Crowe do accept that, then it would mean a major boost for Barcelona, and the Catalan daily say they could be back within their salary limit if that is the case. That would in turn free them from some spending restrictions, and able to use the totality of the money they bring in, provided they remain within the limit.

Barcelona have removed the meeting with Ter Stegen from the agenda. Unless he requests it, the club will continue on their own path. There's great anger from the President and a lot of disappointment in general. The case remains ongoing, and Barça's legal services are stepping in… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 6, 2025

It would no doubt be a positive for Barcelona, but given the drama surrounding ter Stegen and the injury rule, it certainly raises questions over how confident Barcelona are. Their contracts for the lease of the VIP seats were originally for seats at Camp Nou, and it will become clear whether they are only applicable at the Spotify Camp Nou, or can be applied to Barcelona home games in other grounds.