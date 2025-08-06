Barcelona are expected to continue making sales between now and the end of the summer transfer window, which closes in September. One player on the agenda to depart is Inaki Pena, given that he is currently fourth in the goalkeeper pecking order – behind Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Pena is out of contract in less than 12 months, and in order to avoid losing him for free, Barcelona want to cash in now – which the player himself has accepted. However, it’s expected that he will not leave until later this month, given that he is the only available first team goalkeeper that the Catalans have registered with La Liga (Garcia and Szczesny are not yet registered, while Ter Stegen is injured).

Nevertheless, he is expected to go when Barcelona rectify the situation, and although he has been linked with Celta Vigo, he could be the next Spanish player to make the move to Serie A big-spenders Como.

As per Football Italia, Como are keen on signing Pena to compete for the starting goalkeeper spot, with head coach Cesc Fabregas having given the green light for an agreement to be sought with his former club.

Como move would be good for all parties

Barcelona are likely to command a respective fee to let Pena go, and given that they have not been shy with their spending in the last 12-18 months, it would be no surprise if Como matched the valuation set.

The move would allow Pena the chance to establish himself as a starting goalkeeper in a top league, while Barcelona will benefit from the money brought in from a sale. The funds can be used towards registering more of the players they plan to have signed up with La Liga by the end of the summer.