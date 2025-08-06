Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid receive enquiries about 24-goal forward – offers to be considered

Atletico Madrid will consider offers for forward Alexander Sorloth, after an up and down first season at the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros are not looking to move Sorloth on, but are open to a move if a good bid comes in.

Sorloth was the player that had the best goals to minutes ratio in all of La Liga last season, as per OptaJose, scoring every 89.3 minutes. It was a scoring rate that put him ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe. Yet it also spoke to the fact that Sorloth could not break into the starting XI. Despite scoring 24 times in his 53 appearances, he missed some crucial chances, and failed to score in either of the Club World Cup or Champions League.

Atletico Madrid open to Sorloth exit

As reported by Marca, Atletico have received enquiries from other teams about Sorloth. They note that Sorloth is happy at Atletico Madrid, but that both Sorloth and Los Rojiblancos would consider a move were a good offer to arrive for him.

When is the price right for Atletico Madrid?

Previous reports have indicated that if an offer allowing them to recover their investment for Sorloth were to arrive, then they would accept it. Sorloth arrived from Villarreal last summer for €32m. He was tipped to be a key part of their side, but now at the age of 29, may be a slightly harder sale for Los Rojiblancos. Sorloth has three years left on his deal, meaning Atletico likely have €24m left to ammortise.

Sorloth’s role next season

Atletico’s frontline looks set to be highly competitive next season, with a number of players competing for a starting spot alongside Julian Alvarez. Sorloth could well be in that spot if Antoine Griezmann does indeed take a step back in terms of his responsibilities. If Diego Simeone goes with two up front again, it will likely be Thiago Almada, Sorloth or Griezmann combining with Alvarez.

Alexander Sorloth Atletico Madrid

