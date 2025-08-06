Atletico Madrid are still looking for opportunities in the transfer market, and it seems Director of Football Carlos Bucero and manager Diego Simeone still feel they need more options in the final third. Los Colchoneros did attempt to bring in attacking midfielder Enzo Millot, but saw their move hijacked by Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

Since they have been consistently linked with Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori, who has a €30m asking price. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but Los Rojiblancos are yet to take a final decision on their next attacking recruit, and will consider other options too.

Atletico Madrid linked to Roberto Piccoli

According to CdS, via Diario AS, Atletico are interested in Cagliari forward Roberto Piccoli. The 24-year-old only signed a permanent deal with Cagliari this summer, making a loan move permanent in exchange for €12m that was headed Atalanta’s way. The 24-year-old target man scored 11 goals and gave four assists in his 40 appearances last year, as the Sardinian side finished 15th in Serie A.

Competition for Piccoli from Premier League

The same source say that Cagliari are looking for €30m to part with Piccoli, a figure that Los Rojiblancos have thus far neglected to meet for Raspadori. West Ham United have also been linked to Piccoli, who has shown potential as a target man, and at his age, is an attractive prospect. His asking price could well be negotiated down too.

🚨 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid’s match against Rayo Vallecano will NOT be televised, and will also be played behind closed doors.@WalterZim pic.twitter.com/xiRwL8AzvQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 5, 2025

Does a move for Piccoli make sense?

Amid reports of Los Rojiblancos receiving enquiries about Alexander Sorloth, Diego Simeone likely wants a physical number nine in his squad to be able to lead the line. While the Norwegian is in the squad, a move for Piccoli seems like something of a duplication of resources, given the other needs in the squad. If Simeone wants to use Sorloth as a starter every week, he could perhaps make sense as relief for him, but thus far that is yet to occur.