Atletico Madrid have been one of the biggest movers in the transfer window this summer, with more free-spending at the Metropolitano. Over the last two summers, Los Rojiblancos have invested the most in Spain, and are closing in on the €300m spending mark during that period.

The likes of Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Matteo Ruggeri, David Hancko, Marc Pubill and Thiago Almada have given Diego Simeone’s side a completely new look. However not much more business is to be expected from Atletico.

One more signing guaranteed

Director of Football Carlos Bucero has at least one more signing planned for the summer report Marca, as he looks to add more depth in the final third. Roberto Piccoli, Ademola Lookman, Takefusa Kubo and Matias Fernandez-Pardo, but the forward that is closest to joining Los Colchoneros is Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori. They are in talks with the Italian side over ways to bring down his €30m asking price.

Beyond that, Atletico do not have plans to sign any more players this summer, and only exits would provoke them to go back into the transfer market. That does not factor in Carlos Martin, who is expected to leave on a permanent deal.

Atletico Madrid will have a shorter squad this year

This does contradict a recent report that there is a feeling at the club that another central defender and another central midfielder would do them good. Los Rojiblancos have en masse made public statements about their desire to compete for trophies next season, but if Bucero’s plans are carried out, they will go into the season with a squad of just 22, one fewer than last season.

🇪🇸😢 Víctor Mollejo has officially left Atlético Madrid after 12 years at the club and has joined Burgos CF in La Liga 2. His message to Atleti and its fans: "Dear Atlético fans, I didn’t want to start this new chapter without saying goodbye to the club of my life. At 12 years… pic.twitter.com/g2Sk61Xz5v — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 6, 2025

It is unquestionably true that a portion of last year’s squad were not trusted by Simeone in the biggest games, and saw little game time. Nevertheless, a lack of depth in some key areas was pointed to as one of the reasons the wheels came off in March and April last season. Atletico have also leaked that they would sell Conor Gallagher and Alexander Sorloth for the right offers.