Former Arsenal midfielder and Ghana international Thomas Partey walked free from the Westminster magistrates court on Tuesday morning in London, following the first hearing of the case against him for five counts of rape and one sexual assault charge. Villarreal have been strongly linked with signing Partey.

The 32-year-old was granted bail after being charged with five counts of rape in a case brought by two women for alleged incidents in 2021. The charge of sexual assault relates to an alleged incident in 2022, as reported by The Athletic. The case has been ongoing for the past three years, and Partey reached the end of his Arsenal contract shortly before the charges were brought against him. Partey did not submit a plea, but has previously denied the charges, and is due back in court on the second of September.

Thoughts on Thomas Partey potentially joining Villarreal: Partey was released by Arsenal at the end of June after failing to agree a new contract. Days later, he was charged with 5 counts of rape with a hearing scheduled for August 5. Villarreal have now agreed a contract 1/ — La Liga London (@LaLigaLondon) August 3, 2025

Villarreal have agreed deal with Partey

Former club Arsenal have been criticised for their handling of the incident, and Villarreal could be set for similar backlash. The Yellow Submarine have agreed terms with Partey on a one-year deal with an opportunity to extend it. The conditions of his bail are that he must not contact the alleged victims, and must inform the police of travel plans 24 hours in advance, as well as any change of address.

As explained by Ben Jacobs, the Chief Magistrate referenced his move to Villarreal, with a medical also completed. It has been suggested that had Partey not been granted bail, Villarreal had a get-out clause in the contract.

Fan campaign against Partey move

Already Villarreal fans have begun mobilising against the move online, using the hashtag ‘NoAThomasPartey’ [No to Thomas Partey] on social media. Fan accounts have also encouraged people to fill the club’s mailbox with protests against the signing of Partey, which according to previous reports is due to go through on Tuesday after the hearing is complete. So far, it appears Villarreal intend to go ahead with the signing.