Exclusive: Tottenham Hotspur cast as most likely destination for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid are open for business this summer, be it arrivals or departures from the Metropolitano. It was reported back in April that very few members of the squad were assured of their spot in the squad, and it seems that remains the case for Conor Gallagher.

The ex-Chelsea midfielder moved for €42m last summer, and arrived to plenty of fanfare, but struggled to lock down a spot in the starting XI. His competition, Samuel Lino, was sold to Flamengo for €24m in July, but with the arrival of Alex Baena, Gallagher’s role on the left of midfield is further in doubt if anything. Gallagher was scarcely used centrally by Diego Simeone, and is expected to be behind Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Barrios in the pecking order.

A source has indicated to Football España that Atletico continue to look for an exit for Gallagher, as they seek to earn back his fee this summer. Atletico have not made a decisive call on the midfielder, but he is not a prominent part of Simeone’s plans, and he has instructed his agent to explore a return to the Premier League. Earlier in the summer, Gallagher was offered to several Premier League clubs.

Gallagher does still have plenty of credit in England, even if nobody has yet made a move for him. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a fan of his, and Nottingham Forest have also been mentioned as a potential destination. Newcastle United had enquired about Gallagher, but have not progressed talks any further.

As things stand, Tottenham Hotspur are the most likely destination for Gallagher. Spurs value his combination of physicality and technical ability, and are thus considering an offer for him. It is not yet clear whether the arrival of Joao Palhinha will affect their interest.

