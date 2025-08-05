Sevilla star turns down €30m Premier League move

Sevilla are once again enduring a long, hot summer, with very little to get excited about. As has been the case for the last two summers, Los Nervionenses are in need of departures before they bring players in, allowing them to clear space in their salary limit.

Negotiations for an exit for Juanlu Sanchez have been ongoing for weeks, while Dodi Lukebakio is also yet to bring in an offer that has satisfied the club. The other major sale they could pull off is for central defender Loic Bade. The French defender has four more years on his contract, and at 25, is the right age to come into his prime, having already impressed at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in his 2.5 years there.

Bade rejects Premier League move

As reported by Diario AS, Bournemouth have made an offer of €30m for Bade including variables, which Sevilla were willing to accept. However thus far, the Cherries have been unable to persuade Bade to give the green light for a deal.

Bournemouth join two others

It is not the first time that Bade has turned down a move since arriving at Sevilla for €12m in 2023. AS Roma had an interest in him, while both Stuttgart and Aston Villa could not get the go-ahead from Bade. It seems that he is keen to pick his next move carefully, having had a bad experience at Nottingham Forest in 2022, and could well hold out for a move to a title contender, wherever it may be in Europe.

Sevilla’s transfer window so far

So far the only exit from Sevilla has been Suso, whose contract expired. Right-back Gabriel Suazo and forward Alfon Gonzalez have both signed as free agents, the former likely as a replacement for Juanlu. New Sevilla Sporting Director Antonio Cordon will already be feeling the pressure early on in his reign.