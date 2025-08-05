Manchester City prepare contract offer to keep Real Madrid at bay

While it has been a busy summer for Real Madrid, with four signings for a total of €167.5m arriving, there is one position that continues to exercise much debate in the Spanish capital. The exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have not seen a controlling midfielder signed, and the word is that new manager Xabi Alonso would very much like one.

The hierarchy at Real Madrid are less convinced. President Florentino Perez has little intention of spending big on a midfielder this summer unless he feels that they are worth it. So far the only player he has seen that would convince him to do so is Manchester City man Rodri Hernandez. However coming off the back of a long-term injury, and at the age of 29, those factors make a big-money deal more unlikely.

Manchester City to offer new deal to Rodri

Rodri’s current contract expires in 2027, and Los Blancos could very much be tempted to repatriate the Madrid native at that point. A year down the line, if he has not signed a new deal, then he could be available at a reduced price, and Real Madrid would have sufficient evidence of his recovery from the cruciate ligament injury.

However City have no intention of letting him go without a fight. Fabrizio Romano says that City will offer Rodri a new four-year deal until 2029, and make him their second-best paid player after Erling Haaland. That would take him to the age of 33, a long-term deal few players receive at beyond this age.

🚨🔵 Manchester City are set to offer new contract to Rodri valid until June 2029. He could become the second best paid player after Haaland, decision up to Rodri. City want to show their trust in Rodri with new deal almost ready to be offered. pic.twitter.com/wpuptMGTYb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025

Real Madrid’s alternatives to Rodri

It would be interesting to see whether Real Madrid would be willing to sign Rodri next summer. They have a policy of only offering players over thirty one-year extensions, and presumably the Spain star would want at least a three-year deal were he to move to Real Madrid. Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister have been mentioned as other names that Los Blancos like for the role, but both have been deemed too expensive this summer.