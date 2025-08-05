Real Madrid had agreed exit for Endrick Felipe in July

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Real Madrid won 3-1. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid look set to hold onto Gonzalo Garcia Torres as their alternative up front to Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, but there does remain some doubt over the future of Endrick Felipe. It seems the Brazilian could also stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer though, creating a debate around the now vacant Real Madrid number nine shirt.

It was initially posited as a question of Garcia or Endrick, with one likely to leave. Getafe are set to wait until the end of the transfer window in case Los Blancos do allow Garcia out the door on a loan move. Endrick was being linked with a Serie A switch, but more recently, it has been said he is focused on fighting for his spot at Real Madrid.

Injury scuppered move to Real Sociedad

That was not always the case though. Cadena Cope say that the intention had been to loan out Endrick this season to give him more game time to develop, and a deal had more or less been agreed between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in July. Their information was that the 19-year-old was just days away from making the move, organised during the Club World Cup.

Yet just before Real Madrid’s semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain, Endrick suffered a relapse of his hamstring injury, at which point the move collapsed. Endrick is now aiming to be back for late September or October.

Could Gonzalo Garcia Torres leave instead of Endrick?

Los Blancos must now decide whether they want to allow Gonzalo to leave instead, but it seems very much as if Xabi Alonso was looking forward to having him as an option. With Endrick potentially out until October, it could well depend on whether Rodrygo Goes will be used in those two positions, or alternatively if he does depart.