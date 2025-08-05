Real Madrid agree contract terms with 21-year-old sensation

Real Madrid are not planning to sign any more players at this time, which is why focus is being put on what they already have. Some of their first team stars have been tipped for an exit in the coming weeks, but one of those that will not be leaving is Gonzalo Garcia.

Before the Club World Cup earlier this summer, Gonzalo was largely unknown outside of Real Madrid. He scored a late winner in last season’s Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Leganes, but outside of that, he was largely uninvolved in the first team – despite a number of impressive performances for Castilla.

Those ultimately earned him a spot in Xabi Alonso’s squad for the Club World Cup, where he was Real Madrid’s standout performer as he registered four goals and an assist in six matches. And that form will now lead to him staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Real Madrid are seeking to agree terms on a new contract with Gonzalo, and according to Marca, that is now all-but complete. The 21-year-old will soon sign his new deal, which will also allow the club to register him with La Liga as a first team player.

Gonzalo has set his sights on being Real Madrid’s “9”

Gonzalo will compete with Kylian Mbappe to be Real Madrid’s starting striker, with the plan being for him to act as backup to the world class Frenchman, whose old jersey he is also aiming to take. Mbappe swapped the number 9 for 10 a few weeks ago, and Gonzalo is reported to be pushing to wear the iconic shirt, which he has been tipped to do.

Gonzalo’s chances of being Real Madrid’s new number nine are good, given that Endrick has no plans to ask for the jersey. But for now, it remains to be seen whether he is allowed the opportunity to take it.