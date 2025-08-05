A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

After spending the last couple of weeks training with Alaves, Marca report that former Real Madrid and Sevilla forward Mariano Diaz is set to sign with the club.

Almeria

Almeria are starting get busier, as they make a move for Barcelona talent Jan Virgili. They have also rejected two offers for Dion Lopy, as per Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔐 Almería have rejected two proposals for Dion Lopy in the recent days. OGC Nice and also a Premier League club asked for the midfielder but Almería insist to keep him, key for this season. pic.twitter.com/OChbiWlMTv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2025

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have taken an interest in RCD Mallorca forward Cyle Larin, as per Matteo Moretto. Their priority remains a move for Borja Iglesias though.

En las últimas horas, el Celta, además del Valencia, también se ha interesado por Cyle Larin. El delantero del Mallorca está de salida y para el Celta, que sigue apuntando a Borja Iglesias, es una opción real. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 3, 2025

Elche

Elche have reached an agreement with Cadiz for Victor Chust, on a loan with an option to buy.

Girona

Girona have finalised a deal with Napoli for Miguel Gutierrez, report Diario AS. The deal will be worth over €20m in total, with around €18m of it fixed. Real Madrid will receive €9m of that fee due to a 50% sell-on fee. On the other side of the defence, Tuttosport (via Sport) say that Juventus have joined Crystal Palace in the race for Arnau Martinez.

On the other hand, The Athletic report that Manchester City playmaker Claudio Echeverri is no longer likely to make the move on loan to Montilivi. In response, Marca say Girona are willing to pay Mika Marmol’s €10m release clause at Las Palmas – Barcelona would be due half of that fee.

Las Palmas

El Derbi report that former Barcelona and Valencia striker Paco Alcacer will end his spell in the UAE to join Las Palmas in Segunda.

🚨Exclusiva Diario El Derbi 🚨 🇮🇨 Paco Alcácer será nuevo jugador de UD Las Palmas 🔥

El delantero viajará a la isla en los próximos días para cerrar su fichaje 🌴✈️

¡Refuerzo de lujo para los amarillos! 💛⚽#UDLasPalmas #PacoAlcácer #LaLiga #Fútbol #HereWeGo #Fichajes 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/q8s32f9cDg — Diario El Derbi (@DiarioElDerbi_) August 4, 2025

Rayo Vallecano

Having already brought in Luiz Felipe on a free, Sport report that they are close to closing a deal with Real Betis central defender Nobel Mendy. The 20-year-old was close to a move to PSV Eindhoven previously. It will cost them €2.5m, and he will pen a five-year deal.

Midfielder Joni Montiel has left on a free for Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

Real Betis

Real Betis have announced the signing of Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa, their much anticipated replacement for Johnny Cardoso. He arrives on a five-year deal for €13m.

𝑵𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑫𝒆𝒐𝒔𝒔𝒂 𝑺𝒖𝒂́𝒓𝒆𝒛. pic.twitter.com/qaqWFQTJtG — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) August 4, 2025

Los Verdiblancos remain in pursuit of Antony. Manchester United are yet to receive any bids, and while that remains the case, the Brazilian will push for a move back to Betis say Cadena SER. United are keen to make a sale this summer, while Betis are trying to persuade them that Antony’s value could increase even more after another year at the Benito Villamarin.

Real Oviedo

Winger Paulino de la Fuente has left Real Oviedo on a free for Real Zaragoza. Meanwhile after being heavily linked with ex-Real Madrid man Luka Jovic, the Serbian international has moved to AEK Athens instead.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have made the signing of Goncalo Guedes official, their second of the transfer window. The Athletic say that the deal will be worth €4m deal plus €2m in variables for the 28-year-old, who signs from Wolves on a three-year deal.

Valencia

Moretto explains that goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski could be on the move. After their move for Julen Agirrezabala, Dimitrievski may not be their number one next season.

El futuro de Stole Dimitrievski en Valencia está en el aire. El club Che fichó a Julen Agirrezabala del Athletic Club: la cesión del portero español contempla penalizaciones por no participación. Hace un año, el Valencia fichó a Dimitrievski para que fuera el heredero de… — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 4, 2025

Meanwhile Ben Jacobs details that Los Che have had a bid for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi turned down. Besiktas already have an agreement in place for the Nigeria international for €9.5m. Marca say that Rennes midfielder Baptiste Santamaria could be their alternative, in a deal that would be free, outside of some variables.

🚨 Exclusive: Valencia have had a bid rejected by Leicester City for Wilfred Ndidi. Valencia trying to hijack Besiktas’ move with the Turkish club attempting to finalise terms for the Nigerian midfielder. €9.5m agreement in place with Leicester pending only small details.🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/JiyVVcE3s5 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 5, 2025

Villarreal

Villarreal are looking to add more firepower to their frontline after the loss of Thierno Barry. Diario AS report that the Yellow Submarine have requested Roma forward Artem Dovbyk on a loan deal. The Italian giants have decided to sell the Ukraine international, and are keen to recoup the €30m spent on him. Villarreal are willing to spend somewhere in excess of €20m on him.

After Costa out for all or most of the season with an ACL, Kambwala potentially out for 3-4 months says @javimatagil. Navarro (academy), Marin and Mouriño are Villarreal's only fit CBs, threatening to capsize things early. And that's without the Partey mess they're leaping into — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) August 5, 2025

Meanwhile Villarreal have been given a choice to make on the signing of Thomas Partey, after he was released on bail from his ongoing court case.