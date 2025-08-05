Atletico Madrid captain responds to Saul Niguez ‘excuse’ remarks

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has ruffled a few feathers on his exit from the club, after joining up with Flamengo in Brazil. From fan favourite to annual outcast, Saul lived the highs and the lows at the Metropolitano, leaving the club on a permanent deal for the first time at the age of 30.

Saul was asked about Atletico’s big spending over the last two summers, with their total spend at over €300m across the two years. After bowing out of three competitions in quick succession last year, the question again this year is whether Atletico can compete with the big two for the title, but Saul noted that Los Rojiblancos are ‘running out of excuses’ not to do so.

Koke Resurreccion responds to Saul remarks

After Atletico’s 1-0 defeat to Porto in their preseason opener, captain Koke Resurreccion was asked about Saul’s comments. The pair were tipped to dominate in La Liga for many years together at one stage.

“That’s his thinking. Obviously, the club has grown a lot, and top-level players are coming in. We all want to fight, and we fight every year to win big things,” Koke told Cadena Cope, holding his tongue.

“We’re going into the season with great enthusiasm’ – Koke

Speaking more generally on Atletico’s preparation for the new campaign, Koke was not concerned by their defeat at the Dragao.

“We’re still lacking rhythm, obviously. We’ve had two weeks of a very intense and hard work, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. It’s the reality of the matter,” he continued.

🚨 Today's XI in training: Oblak Llorente – Le Normand – Hancko – Ruggeri Cardoso Giuliano – Gallagher – Baena – Almada Julián@nachodonado pic.twitter.com/3DGmjIGcWF — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 5, 2025

“We have to look at the things we need to improve and also strengthen the things we do well. Young people have joined the team with a lot of enthusiasm, and we’ll face the season with great enthusiasm.”

Los Rojiblancos kick off their title pursuit against Espanyol on Sunday the 17th of August at 21:30. Several of their new recruits have voiced trophy ambitions, with President Enrique Cerezo noting that he felt they had the squad for it. As always, the pressure will fall at Diego Simeone’s door to deliver, with a number of additions to fit into the side for a second summer running.