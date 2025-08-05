Barcelona starlet to consider exit offers this week

Barcelona are on their way back from South Korea after completing their preseason tour to Asia in Daegu with a 5-0 victory. When they return, the Blaugrana will be in the home straight of their preseason, and decisions are set to be made on the futures of some of their players.

While that will likely involve a development plan for youngsters like Guille Fernandez, Toni Fernandez, Dro Fernandez, Roony Bardghji and Jofre Torrents, it could mean a permanent exit for Hector Fort. The 18-year-old spent last year in the first team, but was rarely trusted by Hansi Flick, and grew frustrated with his game time. Despite this, he has thus far maintained a desire to reamain at the club.

Hector Fort to analyse exit offers this week

Fort appears to have come round to the idea of an exit though. Barcelona are in favour of a transfer, as they try to clear some space in their salary limit, but Fort has multiple offers say Sport, both for a permanent deal and a loan. Paris FC have been cited as an interested party if their move for Hamari Traore does not go through, while Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also looking at the teenage prospect. Many of the loan offers are loans with an option to buy, and some of them come from La Liga sides who have told him he will have game time.

Barcelona stance on Fort

The word is that Barcelona feel it is essential for Fort to have regular game time this season in order to continue his development. Sport note that unless the offer is considered a good one, they would rather keep control of Fort’s future. Executives have assured Fort that they still believe in his potential. A decision is not expected to take too long.

Is there a spot for him in the squad? 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ArAXOVlfOF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2025

Hansi Flick stance

The stance of the manager has differed somewhat from the club over the last year, with Fort receiving few opportunities. He play a little over 45 minutes in Barcelona’s preseason tour, and despite Flick saying he was happy with Fort, it seems clear he has little intention to give him regular game time next season, with Eric Garcia now the de facto alternative to Jules Kounde at right-back.