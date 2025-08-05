Barcelona star to begin university degree this Septmember

The young core of Barcelona’s current team certainly has a number of achievements to their names already, but many of them are only just beginning adult life, with Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi only coming of age off the pitch in the last six months. The latter is set for a big year.

Cubarsi hails from from a small village called Estanyol, near Girona in Northern Catalonia, and has a population of just 183 inhabitants. As such, Cubarsi has spent his teenage years living at the La Masia residence since signing for the Blaugrana in 2018. This year he is set to leave Barcelona’s accommodation though.

Pau Cubarsi to leave La Masia residence

His seven-year stint at the Ciutat Esportiva has come to an end though. In an interview with TV3 during Barcelona’s preseason tour of Asia, Cubarsi revealed that he had plans to

“I’d still be able to stay at La Masia for another year, but now I’m trying to get some distance, to be more relaxed, on my own. And my sister and I are setting out on our own. In Barcelona, to be close to my family,” he said, confirming that they would be living alone.

Cubarsi will begin studying at university

“We will try to study Business Administration and Management, ADE,” Cubarsi also explained. While he did not confirm which, Barcelona possesses serveral universities focused on business, and Cubarsi, after sitting his entrance exams in June, will begin studying at university in September.

Competition at the back for Barcelona

Cubarsi will arguably face more competition than ever in central defence, with six options for Hansi Flick in two positions. Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia are more likely to feature as right-backs, but Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen will be coming for his starting spot in the line-up this season, having been a guaranteed starter alongside Inigo Martinez last year.