Barcelona have had multiple issues to deal with this summer, and one of them has been the state of play with the Spotify Camp Nou. The club had expected to be able to play their first home match of the season, against Valencia on MD4, at their home stadium, but hope has faded in recent weeks.

Initially, Barcelona wanted to be back home in November 2024, but that quickly became impossible. Further targets of February and May 2025 were set, but these were also ruled out, with the new plan being for a return for their first La Liga match of the 2025-26 campaign, which is in September.

For this, the hope had been for Barcelona to accommodate 60,000 supporters, which would have a significant effect on their matchday revenue – which helps with their financial woes. However, this is not currently possible, which is why they have now adjudged to accommodating half of that amount.

And according to MD, the chances of a return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the Valencia match have now gone up because of this, with the modified license having been approved by Barcelona City Council.

Barcelona have two weeks to finish initial construction work

Because of this, Barcelona now have a clear indication that they can play home matches at the Spotify Camp Nou. The club will notify the city council, La Liga, and UEFA of its intention to play the entire season at the stadium, with a response from the authorities is expected within 2 to 3 weeks.

However, Barcelona must have work completed in the next two weeks on the areas they plan to have fans present in, which would allow them to receive the Certificate of Completion of Work. This can be submitted alongside their proposal, which would give a much better chance of their requests being approved.