Barcelona aiming to register six first team players before end of summer

Barcelona have a lot of work to do in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, particularly in regards to outgoings. A number of exits are needed to give the club the best possible chance to register new signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, who joined from Espanyol and Manchester United respectively.

But as it turns out, they are not the only players that Barcelona intend to register with La Liga before the end of the summer. As per Sport, Wojciech Szczesny also needs to be re-registered, following him signing a new contract last month after the expiration of his previous deal with the Catalans.

Barcelona have plans to register three younger players

Those three are musts for Barcelona to register, given that they will not be able to play domestically if they are not on La Liga’s books. Meanwhile, the club also has plans for three others to be classed as first team players – and in the process, they would be handed a first team number.

Despite the emergence of Jofre Torrents during pre-season, Barcelona are committed to keep Gerard Martin – who himself has no plans to leave. The idea is for the young left-back, who penned a new contract earlier this year, to be registered as a first team player for the 2025-26 season, as would be the case for Marc Bernal, who could make his first appearance in almost 12 months in this weekend’s final pre-season friendly against Como.

Upon being registered, Martin is expected to take the 18 jersey, while Bernal would be able to choose between 12 and 22 for his first team number. Meanwhile, the 19 would go to Roony Bardghji, although he can only wear it if he is registered with La Liga as a first team player, which will open happen if there is space once the aforementioned five registrations are done.