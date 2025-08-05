Barcelona receive second offer for 19-year-old attacking starlet

Barcelona have moved on a number of players that were in action for Barca Atletic last season following their affiliate’s relegation to the fourth tier. Young talent Jan Virgili was one of the brightest options in the final months of the season, but it seems he is set for an exit this summer.

With the arrival of Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford, any opening into the first team appears to have slammed shut on Virgili, who was left out of their preseason tour to Asia. Virgili is not keen to continue in the fourth tier, and as a result, will consider a departure.

Negotiations with RCD Mallorca

Virgili was supposedly keen on a move to RCD Mallorca, who made an offer for half of his rights for €2m, with a buyback included for Barcelona. Yet talks have not advanced since, with Director of Football Deco seeking €4m for Virgili this summer. Barcelona are not considering loan offers, nor any deal that does not involve them retaining 50% of his rights as Virgili’s talent is sufficient to make him a star down the line.

Fresh offer arrives from Almeria

Meanwhile Sport say that another offer for Virgili has arrived. Former assistant manager at Barcelona, Rubi, is interested in taking Virgili to Almeria in Segunda, and they are willing to offer him a six-year deal. Their offer would be an improvement on that of Mallorca, with €3m on the table for 50% of his rights. Perhaps the unkown is whether Virgili would rather seek a La Liga move, or a bigger role at a Segunda club.

Barcelona youngsters in the senior side

Last season saw Hansi Flick grant big roles to Fermin Lopez, Gerard Martin and Marc Casado, but with a strong central midfield and busy forward line, the competition now makes it much harder for the most talented youngsters coming through to make it this season. Guille Fernandez, Dro Fernandez, Toni Fernandez and Jofre Torrents all impressed during their preseason tour though.