Barcelona reach conclusion on transfer business for remainder of window

Barcelona fans are once again watching the days trickle down towards the start of the Liga season, on the 16th of August in this instance, with no certainty on whether their new signings will be in action. The Blaugrana are yet to register Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford or Roony Bardghji.

As was the case last summer, Barcelona are hoping to activate the injury rule in order to push through the registration of Garcia, but so far do not have the green light from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who had surgery last week. As such, Hansi Flick will face a wait to see whether his three new additions are available for their La Liga debut at RCD Mallorca.

Barcelona settled on transfer business

While they may be operating in a climate of uncertainty, Barcelona’s hierarchy are content with the squad once everyone has been registered. MD report that both Flick and Director of Football Deco consider the signings at an end for this summer, and provide there are no significant exits, there will be no more arrivals. The German coach considers his squad to covered across the pitch by at least two players per position, and The Athletic also corroborate their information.

Could there still be exits at Barcelona?

Barcelona have certainly floated the idea of a number of sales in the media over the last two months, including Ferran Torres, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, but thus far none have opened the door to a departure. Flick is happy to keep all of the above.

The most likely exits still to come are Inaki Pena, Hector Fort and Oriol Romeu. If he were to decide to leave, Barcelona would also be happy to bid farewell to ter Stegen this summer, easing their wage bill concerns.