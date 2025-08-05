Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H, football match played between FC Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic on October 25, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain. Image via Marc Graupera Aloma / AFP7 vía Europa Press

Barcelona President Joan Laporta arrived back in the Catalan capital on Tuesday morning to bad news. It has emerged that captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen does not intend to sign off on his medical report from his surgery going to La Liga, potentially preventing them activating the injury rule.

That would allow them to use 50% of the salary space taken by ter Stegen to register a replacement, namely Joan Garcia. Laporta has noted that while Garcia’s registration does not hinge on ter Stegen’s signature, it is the easiest way for Barcelona to get it over the line.

Barcelona’s good cop approach

Ter Stegen’s intentions became clear to Barcelona before they arrived back in the Catalan capital, who was due to meet with Director of Football Deco and discuss the matter. MD say that Deco intends to keep that meeting with ter Stegen, and they hope to persuade him to reconsider. However they have noted that that possibility is looking increasingly remote. They feel that ter Stegen is acting in bad faith.

Barcelona’s disciplinary proceedings

Despite the above, Barcelona had instructed their legal department to explore sanctions for ter Stegen for damaging the institution. The Catalan paper claim that they could look to suspend ter Stegen for 30 days without salary, as well as hitting him with a fine, due to a section in the La Liga-Spanish Player’s Association (AFE) agreement. Players can face sanctions for serious offences in cases of disobedience, and the penalty could face a fine of up to €340k.

Ter Stegen in contact with player’s union

As the conflict between ter Stegen and Barcelona grows, ter Stegen is reportedly in constant contact with the AFE in order to ensure his rights and responsibilities are being protected. The same outlet also explain that his gripes with Barcelona go beyond trying to oust him as their number one and leaking stories about his character to the media. By not using him in Barcelona’s final game of the season with nothing on the line, ter Stegen reportedly missed out on a bonus of €3.5m.

Breaking: Ter Stegen claims that the data protection law protects him, an excuse that surprises the club because he was the first to break it with his statement in which he reported that he would be out for three months out. @javigasconMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 5, 2025

Lawyer Cristian Zarroca has remarked to SER Catalunya that Barcelona’s potential disciplinary action is likely a way to put pressure on ter Stegen than a realistic threat. Regarding the injury registration rule, ter Stegen can defend his right to privacy over his medical report under the data protection act, but there are exceptions. Zarroca notes that they could say ter Stegen’s medical report is legally relevant as it impacts his capacity to work, but that both stances have legal grounding, although Barcelona believe they have a case.