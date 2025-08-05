Barcelona reach contract termination agreement with first team player

Barcelona must continue getting players off their books if they are to be able to register new signing Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. And one that will be leaving before the end of the summer is Oriol Romeu.

Romeu was left out of Barcelona’s squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, having been told by Hansi Flick that he is still not counted on for the upcoming season. Because of this, it is taken for granted that he will depart before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September, especially with clubs interested in signing him.

Barcelona are prepared to let Romeu leave without recouping any transfer fee, which underlines the club’s stance that he is not counted on. And this has now been reiterated further.

As per MD, Romeu will terminate his Barcelona contract when he has found a new club, with the two parties currently still in negotiations over the matter. Once this is concluded, the 33-year-old will be able to continue his career elsewhere, as he aims to put a disappointing two-year period behind him.

Barcelona very happy with Romeu’s professionalism

While his teammates have been in Japan and South Korea, Romeu has been doing individual work at Barcelona’s training complex, and this continued on Tuesday upon Flick’s squad touching back down in Catalonia following the pre-season tour. During this period, he has shown exemplary professionalism, which has pleased many club officials.

Romeu’s situation is expected to be clarified in the coming weeks. Real Oviedo and Girona are two of the clubs currently interested in signing him, and once an agreement is reached with one of them (or anyone else that enters the race), Barcelona are expected to finalise a mutual contract termination, thus allowing him to leave as a free agent.