Barcelona open disciplinary proceedings against captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona have opened disciplinary proceedings against captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, amid plenty of speculation over his future at the club, and his role as the leader of the team. The 33-year-old has recently claimed his relationship with the club is good, but the actions are speaking rather louder than his words.

The Blaugrana have decided to task their legal team with looking into potential sanctions for ter Stegen, claim MD, having revealed to the club that he has no intention of signing his consent for the club to submit an injury report to La Liga. After surgery on his back, Barcelona are keen to use the emergency injury rule to help register Joan Garcia, but they need the signature of ter Stegen to give his consent to share medical information.

Why do Barcelona want to activate the injury rule?

Barcelona are yet to register new signings Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji or Joan Garcia, but with ter Stegen reportedly out for four to five months after surgery, can activate La Liga’s injury rule. If a player is out for four months, Liga sides can use 50% of their salary limit space during the transfer window to register a replacement, while that amount increases to 80% if the absence is projected to be more than five months.

In this instance, being a goalkeeper, Barcelona could only put that salary limit space towards registering Garcia or Wojciech Szczesny.

Barcelona disciplinary proceedings against ter Stegen

The Catalan giants have asked their legal services to immediately open a disciplinary proceeding, and work out whether they can sanction ter Stegen for his decision, considering it damaging for the club economically and in a sporting sense. The word in the report is that Barcelona understand that ter Stegen is within his rights to refuse to sign, but also feel that having signed a contract with the club, he is also has a series of obligations and responsibilities.

Director of Football Deco had planned to discuss the matter this week with ter Stegen on his return from South Korea, but after notifying ter Stegen of his desire to talk, the captain made it clear he had no intention of signing off on his medical report going to La Liga.

Lead up to flashpoint between Barcelona and ter Stegen

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has claimed that Garcia’s registration does not hinge on ter Stegen and the injury rule, but until that is proven, Barcelona fans will be sweating on the issue. Ter Stegen is unhappy with Barcelona’s attempts to force him out, and initially announced he would be out for just three months, below the period required for Barcelona to activate the injury rule. Since, Barcelona have leaked out the possibility that he could be removed as captain. Over the last week though, several teammates have come out in support of him.